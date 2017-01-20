Warriors Get 6th Straight Win, 125-108 Over Rockets

TRUMP INAUGURATION:Continuing Coverage of Bay Area Reactions, Events, Protests
January 20, 2017 8:32 PM
Filed Under: Golden State Warriors, Houston Rockets, NBA, NBA Basketball

HOUSTON (CBS/AP) — Kevin Durant scored 32 points and the Golden State Warriors used a big third quarter to build a huge lead and coast to their sixth straight victory, 125-108 over the Houston Rockets on Friday night.

In a matchup of two of the best teams in the Western Conference and All-Star starting guards Stephen Curry and James Harden, the Rockets fell short. Houston, which entered the game leading the NBA with 667 3-pointers, was just 7 of 35 behind the arc. Harden went 0 for 5 and Eric Gordon, who entered the game leading the NBA with 160 3s, missed all seven attempts.

Clint Capela had 22 points and Harden added 17 points with 11 assists for the Rockets, who are third in the West behind Golden State and San Antonio.

