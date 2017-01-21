WOMEN'S MARCH:Millions Join Women's March Rallies Around the World
BAY AREA STORM COVERAGE: Interactive Doppler RadarKPIX Weather CenterKCBS TrafficGet The Weather App

Latest Storm Promises Dangerous Wind, Surf, Snow Conditions, More Flooding

January 21, 2017 8:45 PM
Filed Under: Bay Area Storm, Rain, Snow, Storm, Surf, Tahoe, Wind

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The latest storm heading into the Bay Area will bring not only rain, but dangerous conditions from the coast to the mountains, as well.

This storm has more moisture than the previous two storms this week.

The already-saturated Santa Cruz mountains could get 2 to 4 inches of rain triggering more mudslides. There have been numerous slides and fallen trees along Highway 17 and Highway 9 affecting traffic and homes. This latest storm could make things dangerously worse.

The Lexington Reservoir is brimming already, at 105% of capacity. And in Hollister, a previous levee break has not been repaired, exacerbating the likelihood of more flooding.

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch, which is in effect for the entire Bay area though Sunday. Expect ponding on the roads, localized flooding and rapid rises on streams.

A high surf warning has been issued for parts of the Bay Area, as well. The warning covers the San Francisco Peninsula, the North Bay, Point Reyes, Northern Monterey and Big Sur.

Sneaker waves and 40-foot breakers threaten the entire coast.

Swells could be as high as 24 to 30 feet, and heavy rip currents are forecast. Given the dangerous conditions, beachgoers are advised to stay away from the water.

A high wind warning has also been posted. Expect wind gusts up to 60 miles per hour on some Bay Area peaks. Residents may have to grapple with downed power lines, trees, and dangerous road conditions.

Several Tahoe resorts are shutting down for the day, citing safety concerns after forecasts of winds up to 120 mph and unstable snow. Expect 24-48″ of snow at lake level, and 36-72″ of snow above 7,000 feet.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime!

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia