Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, More React To Anti-Trump Marches

(RADIO.COM) – “Yin and Yang balances life,” RZA tweeted today. And this week certainly provided a bit of yin and yang. Yesterday [January 20] the big story in the news was, of course, the inauguration of Donald Trump.
Today, however, the huge turnout for anti-Trump marches around the country and the world provided a voice for those who aren’t happy that the former Apprentice host is now the leader of the free world.
Katy Perry and Taylor Swift (tweeting about the same thing, and sharing the same opinion!), Camila Cabello and her former Fifth Harmony bandmate Lauren Jauregui, Miley Cyrus and Madonna (the latter performed at a rally in DC today as well), as well as male artists including the RZA and Pearl Jam, took to social media to share their feelings about the marches.
