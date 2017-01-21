Tens Of Thousands Rally In Oakland For Women’s March

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — Tens of thousands gathered Saturday in downtown Oakland for the Women’s March, one of hundreds happening nationwide in response to the inauguration of President Donald Trump.

Protesters started gathering at about 10 a.m. outside the Lake Merritt BART station but many were late as trains were delayed due to extreme crowding at the station, despite BART running longer trains Saturday.

Numerous women carried signs with messages like, “women’s rights are human rights” and “hear me roar.”

Police reported heavy traffic in the downtown area and have asked residents to use alternate routes and to avoid parking in the area due to limited spaces.

Also, the California Highway Patrol closed the Oak Street off-ramp on northbound Interstate 880 in Oakland Saturday due to the crowds. They’re also advising drivers to use alternate routes.

Thousands at Madison Park getting ready for 11am #WomensMarchOakland to Frank Ogawa Plaza @CBSSF pic.twitter.com/cPvCZY50Yc — S Chin (@SChinKPIX) January 21, 2017

Clever signs, pink hats dominate downtown #Oakland as #WomensMarch draws tens of thousands to protest #trump pic.twitter.com/FzAuX2vvxH — Doug Sovern (@SovernNation) January 21, 2017

