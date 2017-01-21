WOMEN'S MARCH:Watch Live Coverage Of The Women's March In Washington
BAY AREA STORM COVERAGE: Interactive Doppler RadarKPIX Weather CenterKCBS TrafficGet The Weather App

UC Berkeley Discovery Yields New Mark Twain Children’s Book

January 21, 2017 10:35 AM
Filed Under: Bancroft Library, Children's Books, Children's Literature, fairy tales, Literature, Mark Twain, Publishing, Samuel Clemens, UC Berkeley

NEW YORK (CBS/AP) — More than a century after his death, Mark Twain’s publishing life continues.

Doubleday Books for Young Readers announced Friday that it has acquired a fairy tale only recently discovered.

The book is called “The Purloining of Prince Oleomargarine” and is scheduled for Sept. 26. The work is based on 16 pages of notes written by Twain in 1879 that were spotted at the Mark Twain Papers & Project at the University of California at Berkeley.

The prize-winning team of Philip Stead and Erin Stead have expanded the unfinished story to an 11-chapter, 152-page illustrated book. The Steads are best known for “A Sick Day for Amos McGee.”

“The Purloining of Prince Oleomargarine” tells of a boy who can talk to animals and their joint effort to rescue a prince.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia