Women’s Solidarity Marches Set For Bay Area Cities Saturday

January 21, 2017 9:50 AM
Filed Under: demonstration, Pres. Donald Trump, Pres. Trump, Protest, Women’s March

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Saturday is shaping up to be a busy day of protests nationally in response to the inauguration of Donald Trump as the country’s 45th president.

WATCH LIVE: Women’s March in Washington via CBS News

Organizers with the Women’s March on Washington are expecting perhaps as many as a half million women to turn out in the nation’s capital, advocating for women’s rights and other issues they deem may be at threat under the new administration.

Solidarity marches are planned in more than 600 other cities including San Francisco, Oakland, San Jose, Berkeley, Walnut Creek, and Sonoma locally.

San Francisco Women's March Route

Women’s March in San Francisco Route Map

Oakland Women's March Route

Women’s March in Oakland Route Map

San Jose Women's March Route

Women’s March in San Jose Route Map

