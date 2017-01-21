Women’s Solidarity Marches Set For Bay Area Cities Saturday

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Saturday is shaping up to be a busy day of protests nationally in response to the inauguration of Donald Trump as the country’s 45th president.

WATCH LIVE: Women’s March in Washington via CBS News

Organizers with the Women’s March on Washington are expecting perhaps as many as a half million women to turn out in the nation’s capital, advocating for women’s rights and other issues they deem may be at threat under the new administration.

Solidarity marches are planned in more than 600 other cities including San Francisco, Oakland, San Jose, Berkeley, Walnut Creek, and Sonoma locally.