Curry, Thompson Each Hit Seven 3s, Warriors Surge Past Magic

January 22, 2017 11:51 AM
Filed Under: Golden State Warriors, NBA, NBA Basketball, Orlando Magic

ORLANDO (CBS/AP) — Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson each hit seven 3-pointers and the Golden State Warriors won their seventh straight game, beating the Orlando Magic 118-98 on Sunday.

Tied at the half, the Warriors woke up from West Coast time in the second half to pull away. This was the first Eastern time zone noon tip for the Warriors since 1995, when they lost by 34 points in Orlando.

Curry scored 27 points and Thompson had 21. The Warriors shot 19 of 42 overall from 3-point range while the Magic went 7 for 28.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed

