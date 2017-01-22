Police Request Donations For Family Of Redwood City Officer Who Died On Duty

REDWOOD CITY (CBS SF) — Police are asking for donations for the family of an officer who died of natural causes while on duty Friday in Redwood City.

According to police, Gerardo Silva, 57, was working on patrol Friday when he received a call for service at the police station. When he did not return after handling the call, police personnel began searching the building.

Silva was found inside the police facility, unconscious and not breathing, police said. Officers performed CPR before paramedics arrived to take him to a hospital where he died of natural causes, police said.

Silva was an 18-year veteran with the Redwood City Police Department.

The San Jose Police Officers’ Association Charitable Foundation, on behalf of the Redwood City Police Officers’ Association, has set up a fundraising account to help Silva’s family with the costs associated with his death. All donations are tax deductible and all proceeds will go to assist Silva’s wife, according to police.

Donations can be given by mail or online at. More information is available at http://www.sjpoa.com/Donations/Default.asp

