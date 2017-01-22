Man Shot, Critically Hurt At Early-Morning House Party In San Leandro

SAN LEANDRO (CBS SF) — A shooting early Sunday morning at a house party in San Leandro left one man in critical condition, according to police.

At about 1 a.m., officers responded to the 15600 block of Anchorage Court after a resident reported a loud house party, police said.

When officers arrived, they found about 50 people at the party, all between ages of 18 and 21.

Officers later learned the owners of the home were out of town and their adult son was hosting the party.

Officers left the residence but returned about 30 minutes later after several residents called 911 to report a shooting at the party, according to police.

At the home, officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital with critical injuries, police said.

A responding officer noticed a car speeding away from the neighborhood. The officer tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver sped away.

After officers began pursuing the vehicle into San Lorenzo, the driver crashed on Via Alamitos. The four occupants inside the car then fled on foot, according to police.

Officers were able to apprehend three of the suspects. The fourth suspect was apprehended about an hour later by Alameda County sheriff’s deputies, police said.

The suspects, who were not identified, are all between the ages of 16 and 20. They were detained and questioned by detectives regarding their involvement in the shooting, according to police.

Additionally, officers questioned several witnesses at the party.

A motive for the shooting has not been determined.

“We still need to speak with everyone that attended the party,” Lt. Robert McManus said in a statement. “Any video surveillance or additional witnesses could be key in piecing together the series of events that led up to this tragic, senseless act of violence,” he said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the San Leandro Police Department at (510) 577-2740. Callers who wish to remain anonymous can call (510) 577-3278 or text TipSLPolice to 888777.

