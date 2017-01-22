BAY AREA STORM COVERAGE: Interactive Doppler RadarKPIX Weather CenterKCBS TrafficGet The Weather App

Massive Oak Crushes Sleeping Woman In Ukiah

January 22, 2017 10:03 AM
Filed Under: Bay Area Storm, Mendocino County, Ukiah

UKIAH (CBS SF) — A massive oak, weakened by weeks of wet weather, toppled onto an apartment building Saturday, killing a woman as she slept in her bed, authorities said.

Capt. Pete Bushby of the Ukiah Valley Fire Authority told the Santa Rosa Press Democrat that the tree crashed into the apartment building located in the 700 block of El Rio Street at about 5 a.m. Saturday.

The 36-year-old woman was asleep in her apartment with her boyfriend and young child. The young child and boyfriend escaped injury.

The 125-foot oak crashed through the roof of the apartment, burying the woman under debris.

“It just uprooted and fell right over,” Bushby told the paper.

The identity of the woman has not been released.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia