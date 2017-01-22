Massive Oak Crushes Sleeping Woman In Ukiah

UKIAH (CBS SF) — A massive oak, weakened by weeks of wet weather, toppled onto an apartment building Saturday, killing a woman as she slept in her bed, authorities said.

Capt. Pete Bushby of the Ukiah Valley Fire Authority told the Santa Rosa Press Democrat that the tree crashed into the apartment building located in the 700 block of El Rio Street at about 5 a.m. Saturday.

The 36-year-old woman was asleep in her apartment with her boyfriend and young child. The young child and boyfriend escaped injury.

The 125-foot oak crashed through the roof of the apartment, burying the woman under debris.

“It just uprooted and fell right over,” Bushby told the paper.

The identity of the woman has not been released.