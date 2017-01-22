BAY AREA STORM COVERAGE: Interactive Doppler RadarKPIX Weather CenterKCBS TrafficGet The Weather App

3 Displaced By Early-Morning Fire In SF Richmond District

January 22, 2017 11:14 AM
Filed Under: Apartment fire, Richmond District, San Francisco Fire, SFFD

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Three people were displaced after an apartment building caught fire early Sunday morning in San Francisco’s Central Richmond neighborhood.

Firefighters responded at 2:43 a.m. to the three-story building located at 1408 Cabrillo St., San Francisco Fire Department spokesman Jonathan Baxter.

Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control within about 45 minutes.

The three displaced residents also suffered minor injuries and were treated at the scene. City services were offered to the residents, according to Baxter.

A cause of the fire remains under investigation, Baxter said.

© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia