3 Displaced By Early-Morning Fire In SF Richmond District

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Three people were displaced after an apartment building caught fire early Sunday morning in San Francisco’s Central Richmond neighborhood.

Firefighters responded at 2:43 a.m. to the three-story building located at 1408 Cabrillo St., San Francisco Fire Department spokesman Jonathan Baxter.

Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control within about 45 minutes.

The three displaced residents also suffered minor injuries and were treated at the scene. City services were offered to the residents, according to Baxter.

A cause of the fire remains under investigation, Baxter said.

© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed