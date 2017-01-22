BAY AREA STORM COVERAGE: The Latest StoriesInteractive Doppler RadarKPIX Weather CenterKCBS TrafficGet The Weather App

Storm Batters Niles Canyon; Landslide, Car Submerged In Flood Waters

January 22, 2017 3:52 PM
Filed Under: Alameda County, Bay Area Storm, Niles Canyon

CASTRO VALLEY (CBS SF) — Rescue teams were at the rain-swollen Alameda Creek in Niles Canyon Sunday, attempting to locate the driver of a car that was believed to be submerged in the fast-moving waters.

The Fremont police said Alameda County Sheriff’s Deputies responded at 11:30 p.m. Saturday to Niles Canyon Road (about 1/4 mile east of Palomares Rd) at the request of Dublin CHP to assist with a report of a vehicle crash into Alameda Creek.

Investigators said reports indicated a solo driver went off the roadway and into the creek. The car was believed to be submerged and the driver was unaccounted for.

Sunday’s stormy weather and the water conditions in the creek made the search extremely dangerous. The water level was abnormally high due to excessive rain and the currents were dangerous and unpredictable.

The conditions prevented searchers from entering the water. Searchers were working with state water resource agency officials to reduce the volume of water being released into the creek.

Authorities said they would not be releasing the name of the involved driver, but Alameda County
sheriff’s spokesman Ray Kelly told KPIX 5 she was an 18-year-old woman from Tracy.

Also slowing recovery was a landslide that has closed Niles Canyon to all traffic.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia