Storm Batters Niles Canyon; Landslide, Car Submerged In Flood Waters

CASTRO VALLEY (CBS SF) — Rescue teams were at the rain-swollen Alameda Creek in Niles Canyon Sunday, attempting to locate the driver of a car that was believed to be submerged in the fast-moving waters.

The Fremont police said Alameda County Sheriff’s Deputies responded at 11:30 p.m. Saturday to Niles Canyon Road (about 1/4 mile east of Palomares Rd) at the request of Dublin CHP to assist with a report of a vehicle crash into Alameda Creek.

Investigators said reports indicated a solo driver went off the roadway and into the creek. The car was believed to be submerged and the driver was unaccounted for.

Sunday’s stormy weather and the water conditions in the creek made the search extremely dangerous. The water level was abnormally high due to excessive rain and the currents were dangerous and unpredictable.

The conditions prevented searchers from entering the water. Searchers were working with state water resource agency officials to reduce the volume of water being released into the creek.

Authorities said they would not be releasing the name of the involved driver, but Alameda County

sheriff’s spokesman Ray Kelly told KPIX 5 she was an 18-year-old woman from Tracy.

Also slowing recovery was a landslide that has closed Niles Canyon to all traffic.