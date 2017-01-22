BAY AREA STORM COVERAGE: Interactive Doppler RadarKPIX Weather CenterKCBS TrafficGet The Weather App

Winter Storms Continue Their Sierra Assault

January 22, 2017 3:19 PM
Filed Under: Bay Area Storm, Sierra, Ski, Snow, weather

TRUCKEE (CBS SF) — After years of drought, the Sierra has been buried under as much as 35 feet of snow as a series of winter storms have blanketed the region.

Sunday was no different as the latest wintry blast triggered slow going on all roads including I-80 at the Summit and dumped as much as 3 feet of new snow at the higher elevations.

Days of snow has ski resort owners overjoyed after years of struggling to keep their runs open.

Jess VanPernis Weaver, spokesman for the Sugarbowl ski resort, said the storms have dumped 282 inches at the base an 442 at the higher elevations.

Over the last seven days, he said, more then six feet of snow had fallen.

The Sierra Avalanche Center has issued its highest level warning for the region saying “danger exists at all elevations and large, deep, destructive human triggered avalanches are very likely today.”

The Alpine Meadows area was under voluntary evacuation due to the avalanche danger. The advisory was in effect specifically for residents for all areas of the valley.

The Placer County Office Emergency Services said the order could become mandatory if conditions worsen as Sunday’s storms moved through the area.

The National Weather Service has a winter storm warning in place until 4 a.m. Monday.

Forecasters say at least 1-2 feet of snow could fall west of Highway 89 with winds gusts of 35 mph drifting snow at the lower elevations with hurricane gusts as high as 120 mph on the Sierra Ridge.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia