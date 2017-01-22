Winter Storms Continue Their Sierra Assault

TRUCKEE (CBS SF) — After years of drought, the Sierra has been buried under as much as 35 feet of snow as a series of winter storms have blanketed the region.

Sunday was no different as the latest wintry blast triggered slow going on all roads including I-80 at the Summit and dumped as much as 3 feet of new snow at the higher elevations.

Days of snow has ski resort owners overjoyed after years of struggling to keep their runs open.

Jess VanPernis Weaver, spokesman for the Sugarbowl ski resort, said the storms have dumped 282 inches at the base an 442 at the higher elevations.

Over the last seven days, he said, more then six feet of snow had fallen.

The Sierra Avalanche Center has issued its highest level warning for the region saying “danger exists at all elevations and large, deep, destructive human triggered avalanches are very likely today.”

The Alpine Meadows area was under voluntary evacuation due to the avalanche danger. The advisory was in effect specifically for residents for all areas of the valley.

The Placer County Office Emergency Services said the order could become mandatory if conditions worsen as Sunday’s storms moved through the area.

The National Weather Service has a winter storm warning in place until 4 a.m. Monday.

Forecasters say at least 1-2 feet of snow could fall west of Highway 89 with winds gusts of 35 mph drifting snow at the lower elevations with hurricane gusts as high as 120 mph on the Sierra Ridge.