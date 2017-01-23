16-Year-Old Boy Killed In Hayward Shooting

HAYWARD (CBS SF) — A 16-year-old boy was killed in a possible drive-by shooting in

unincorporated Hayward Monday night, according to a spokesman for the Alameda County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 6:45 p.m. deputies responded to a report of a shooting on Princeton Street at Smalley Avenue, which is just outside Hayward city limits.

The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene, Sgt. Ray Kelly said.

A vehicle might be involved, according to deputies, and witnesses heard multiple gunshots.

Further details were not immediately available.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact investigators at (510) 667-3636.

