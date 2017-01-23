Accident Triggers Corte Madera Geyser

CORTE MADERA (CBS SF) — A towering geyser shot up 40 feet in the air Monday after a car struck a hydrant on a Corte Madera street, authorities said.

Marin Municipal Communication Manager Lon Peterson said the incident took place at around 8:47 a.m. in front of the Nugget Market located at 5627 Paradise Drive.

There were no injuries in the accident and the geyser was shut off less than 20 minutes after the accident.

Peterson said about 60,000 gallons of water gushed out of the damaged hydrant before it was shut down.