Prankster Reportedly Admits To Unfurling ‘Impeach’ Banner Off Golden Gate Bridge

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – A prankster who said he recently altered the Hollywood sign has also reportedly admitted to unfurling an anti-President Donald Trump banner off the Golden Gate Bridge.

Zach Fernandez has claimed responsibility to installing the banner, which read “Impeach” and “You’re Fired!” the catchphrase used by Mr. Trump when he hosted the reality show “The Apprentice.”

Fernandez, who goes by the name “Jesushands” on Instagram, posted a photo of the banner on his account.

IM🍑 "You're Fired." 🌁 #wethepeople A photo posted by Zach Fernandez (@jesushands) on Jan 21, 2017 at 7:46pm PST

According to TMZ, Fernandez hopped a railing and crept along a walkway to install the banner late Saturday night. On Sunday, the banner was removed.

Earlier this month, Fernandez was booked on trespassing charges in Los Angeles County after he took credit for altering the Hollywood sign on New Year’s Day.

According to Los Angeles police, Fernandez placed tarps over several letters of the iconic sign, which made it appear to read “Hollyweed.”

In all it's glory.🙏🏼✌🏼💜 #hollyweed A photo posted by Zach Fernandez (@jesushands) on Jan 1, 2017 at 10:59am PST

After Trump was inaugurated on Friday, the Golden Gate Bridge was the site of another protest, as thousands of demonstrators converged on the bridge’s walkway and made a human chain that stretched from San Francisco to Marin County.

The case is being investigated by the California Highway Patrol.