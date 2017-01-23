BAY AREA STORM COVERAGE: The Latest StoriesInteractive Doppler RadarKPIX Weather CenterKCBS TrafficGet The Weather App

Prankster Reportedly Admits To Unfurling ‘Impeach’ Banner Off Golden Gate Bridge

January 23, 2017 2:24 PM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, Golden Gate Bridge, President Donald Trump, Vandalism, Zach Fernandez

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – A prankster who said he recently altered the Hollywood sign has also reportedly admitted to unfurling an anti-President Donald Trump banner off the Golden Gate Bridge.

Zach Fernandez has claimed responsibility to installing the banner, which read “Impeach” and “You’re Fired!” the catchphrase used by Mr. Trump when he hosted the reality show “The Apprentice.”

Fernandez, who goes by the name “Jesushands” on Instagram, posted a photo of the banner on his account.

IM🍑 "You're Fired." 🌁 #wethepeople

A photo posted by Zach Fernandez (@jesushands) on

According to TMZ, Fernandez hopped a railing and crept along a walkway to install the banner late Saturday night. On Sunday, the banner was removed.

Earlier this month, Fernandez was booked on trespassing charges in Los Angeles County after he took credit for altering the Hollywood sign on New Year’s Day.

According to Los Angeles police, Fernandez placed tarps over several letters of the iconic sign, which made it appear to read “Hollyweed.”

In all it's glory.🙏🏼✌🏼💜 #hollyweed

A photo posted by Zach Fernandez (@jesushands) on

After Trump was inaugurated on Friday, the Golden Gate Bridge was the site of another protest, as thousands of demonstrators converged on the bridge’s walkway and made a human chain that stretched from San Francisco to Marin County.

The case is being investigated by the California Highway Patrol.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia