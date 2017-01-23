BAY AREA STORM COVERAGE: The Latest StoriesInteractive Doppler RadarKPIX Weather CenterKCBS TrafficGet The Weather App

FBI Agent’s Gun, Ammo, Vest Stolen From Car Parked In East Bay

January 23, 2017 11:07 AM
Filed Under: Agent's Gun Stolen, Ammo, Concord, FBI, Gun Stolen, Lafayette, Orinda, Vest

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS/AP) — The FBI’s San Francisco office is trying to locate a firearm, magazines and ballistic vest that were stolen from an agent’s car.

FBI spokesman Prentice Danner says the items were taken from an FBI agent’s vehicle sometime between Jan. 8 and Jan. 9 in Concord, Orinda or Lafayette. Danner declined to say why news of the missing items was not released earlier.

As of Jan. 1, gun owners and law enforcement officers must lock up their firearms if they leave them in an unattended vehicle. The new law is in response to high-profile thefts from police vehicles in the San Francisco Bay Area. Fines can be levied.

Handguns stolen from law enforcement officers’ cars were used in the San Francisco killing of 32-year-old Kate Steinle in 2015 and 27-year-old Oakland muralist Antonio Ramos in September.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

One Comment

  1. Greg Gadfly says:
    January 23, 2017 at 12:21 pm

    He probably sold the items and reported them stolen.

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia