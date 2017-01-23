BAY AREA STORM COVERAGE: Latest StoriesInteractive Doppler RadarKPIX Weather CenterKCBS TrafficGet The Weather App

Miami Heat 3-Pointer Breaks Golden State Warriors’ 7-Game Winning Streak

January 23, 2017 9:09 PM
Filed Under: Dion Waiters, Gold State Warriors, Miami Heat, NBA, Winning Streak

MIAMI (AP) — Dion Waiters’ 3-pointer with 0.6 seconds left capped his 33-point effort, and the Miami Heat beat Golden State 105-102 on Monday night to end the Warriors’ seven-game winning streak.

The Heat wasted a 10-point lead in the final 4 minutes, and Kevin Durant tied the game on a dunk with 11.7 seconds left. With no timeouts, Waiters walked the ball up the court and drilled what became the game-winner over Klay Thompson.

Stephen Curry missed a 3-pointer as time expired for the Warriors.

Goran Dragic scored 19 points for Miami (15-30), which finished a 4-0 homestand. Luke Babbitt added 11, and Hassan Whiteside had 10 points and 15 rebounds.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

