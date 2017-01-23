BAY AREA STORM COVERAGE: The Latest StoriesInteractive Doppler RadarKPIX Weather CenterKCBS TrafficGet The Weather App

Netflix’ ‘House of Cards’ Waves Upside-Down Flag In Teaser

January 23, 2017 1:09 PM
Filed Under: Frank Underwood, House of Cards, Kevin Spacey, Netflix, Robin Wright, Teaser

By Andrea Park

LOS GATOS(CBS NEWS) – Hit political drama “House of Cards” picked some pretty uncanny timing to drop its dark season 5 teaser.

The show posted a brief teaser on Twitter on Inauguration Day and the clip is dark, to say the very least. It features young children eerily reciting the Pledge of a Allegiance against a gray, cloudy sky and zooms out on the American flag to reveal that it is waving upside down in front of the Capitol.

What does an upside-down flag mean? It signals distress and is often used during protests.

The accompanying tweet also reads, “We make the terror.” The quote refers to character Frank Underwood’s last line of the dark season 4 finale, when he says to the camera, “We don’t submit to terror. We make the terror.”

It’s not clear how much the teaser’s message is actually directed toward President Donald Trump, and Netflix is keeping mum, tweeting, “We couldn’t possibly comment.” In any case, season 4

Season 5 airs on May 30.

