Next ‘Star Wars’ Chapter Gets An Official Title

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/AP) – Star Wars: Episode VIII” finally has a title: “The Last Jedi.”

San Francisco-based Lucasfilm and The Walt Disney Co. announced the title for the next chapter in the “Skywalker” saga on Monday. “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” will be released December 15, 2017.

It's official. STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI is the next chapter of the Skywalker saga. This December. #TheLastJedi https://t.co/ySkVwQcMTP pic.twitter.com/eHrPgbsRJq — Star Wars (@starwars) January 23, 2017

Speculation over just who the last Jedi is immediately ran rampant on social media. “The Force Awakens” chronicled Daisy Ridley’s Rey discovering her powers with the Force, but ended ominously with a withdrawn Luke Skywalker on a remote island. If there’s to be just one Jedi left, Luke’s days could be numbered.

Writer-director Rian Johnson has previously said “Episode VIII” will start right where “The Force Awakens” left off.

TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten. The Associated Press contributed to this report.