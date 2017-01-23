Romantic Valentine’s Day Destinations

We travel not to escape life, but for life not to escape us. Run away this Valentine’s Day with your significant other to the vacation of your dreams. These five destinations offer an adventure for every type of romantic. Sans the traditional v-day gifts of chocolate and roses by treating yourselves to some quality alone time. After all, what is life but one grand adventure.

San Francisco, California Tennessee Williams once said, “America has only three cities: New York, San Francisco and New Orleans.” With its winding roads, iconic bridge and quirky architecture San Francisco has certainly captivated the hearts of the populace who have come into contact with this famous peninsula. The proximity to Napa Valley makes this destination an ideal choice for wine lovers. Be sure to bring back a bottle and hop on a cable car to Golden State Park where you can enjoy a romantic picnic at sunset.



Paris, France Paris is home to some of the most whimsical architecture, paintings and food in Europe. So it’s no wonder as to why it’s considered one of the world’s most romantic cities. An elevator ride up the Eiffel Tower is enough to leave you feeling breathless while a trip to the Louvre will sweep you off your feet with paintings by some of the world’s earliest Casanovas. Of course, if you really want to do it the Parisian way, treat yourselves to a cheese platter at an outdoor cafe along the river sipping a full-bodied cabernet sauvignon. J’adore!

Maldives, Asia If you’ve ever fantasized about vacationing in a tropical paradise, look no further than the islands of Maldives. This tropical nation located in the Indian Ocean provides a beach vacation like no other with hundreds of islands offering luxury accommodations and bungalows that will make you feel like a movie star. The ocean is your playground with various water sports, scuba diving and fishing available. Of course, a message on the beach at the resort spa is a great way to pass the time. Then, after a long day when the sun starts to set grab a blanket, two mai thais and cuddle up next to a bonfire on the beach.



Tromsø, Norway For winter fans there’s no better destination than Tromsø. Snuggle up next to your sweetheart in a reindeer drawn sleigh while the northern lights dance in vivid colors over head among the milky way. Winter fans will also rejoice with all of the exciting outdoor fun to be had such as skiing, snowshoeing, dog sledding or whale watching. Of course, no trip to the arctic circle is complete without finishing the day sitting by the fire with a warm blanket and hot cocoa.

Kenya, Africa The Masai Mara National Reserve in Kenya is a large game reserve offering safaris through the African plains. The reserve is filled with an array of wildlife ranging from giraffes, cheetahs, leopards, zebras, wildebeest, elephants and the king of the jungle: lions. When the sun starts to set, take a romantic balloon ride over the savannah plains and enjoy the best bird’s eye view nature has to offer. Then tap into your wild side by camping in style at the fabulous 1920’s Cottars Camp. You may even have to entertain a few furry guests for breakfast!

Merissa Principe is a teacher and a freelance travel blogger from NYC. Teaching early childhood education has provided Merissa an opportunity to travel all over the world and live in new places. Be sure to follow her at Citygirlriss.wordpress.com for all things travel, beauty, fashion and New York City.