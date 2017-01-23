Salinas Teen Fatally Shot On Sidewalk Was Often There To Use Free WiFi

SALINAS (CBS SF) — A 15-year-old Salinas boy who was shot in the head on Friday afternoon died on Sunday, police said.

Police responding to a ShotSpotter gunshot detection system alert in the 700 block of Mae Avenue around 12:50 p.m. found Jesus Silva Hernandez suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the head.

Jesus was taken to Natividad Medical Center, where he died. He had no history with local law enforcement, and police do not know why he was shot.

The boy frequently stood in the area of Mae Avenue and C Street to use a nearby Wi-Fi signal, police said.

Jesus was talking on the phone when a male in dark clothing approached him and shot him several times before getting into a black four-door sedan that was waiting for him. The sedan was last seen heading west on Del Monte Avenue, police said.

Police are investigating the shooting as gang-related. It was the sixth homicide, including Wednesday’s officer-involved shooting, in Salinas this year.

Anyone with information about the case has been asked to call Salinas police Detective Ken Schwener at (831) 758-7276. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call (831) 775-4222 or (800) 78-CRIME.

Read Also: 2 Salinas Police Officers On Leave After Fatally Shooting Teen

The teen’s death came just days after another Salinas teen was fatally shot by police.

TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.