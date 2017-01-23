Unemployment Below 5 Percent In 8 Bay Area Counties

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Two Bay Area counties had unemployment rates below 3 percent last month, while all but one county reported rates under 5 percent, according to data from the California Employment Development Department.

The counties of San Mateo and Marin reported rates of 2.7 percent and 2.9 percent. San Francisco reported unemployment of 3 percent, while Santa Clara County reported unemployment of 3.3 percent.

The next lowest rates were in Sonoma County at 3.7 percent and and in Alameda County at 3.8 percent.

The highest unemployment rate in any Bay Area county was 5.1 percent in Solano County.

Contra Cost County reported unemployment of 4 percent while Napa County’s unemployment rate was 4.4 percent.

