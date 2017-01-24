Stormy Bay Area January Among 10 Wettest On Record

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Following several major storms to start the year, January 2017 in the Bay Area will go down among the 10 wettest since recordkeeping began in 1849.

As of Tuesday, 9.42 inches of rain fell on San Francisco this month, according to the National Weather Service. The amount of rain is a whopping 284 percent of normal for the month.

Other Bay Area cities reported totals well above normal, including San Jose (5.61 inches, 247 percent of normal), Santa Rosa (18.95 inches, 334 percent of normal) and Napa (12.11 inches, 348 percent of normal).

Higher elevations in the Bay Area, Santa Cruz Mountains and Monterey Bay received several feet of rain this month, the weather service reports. Three Peaks in Monterey County received 48.46 inches of rainfall, followed by Venado in Sonoma County with 43.88 inches. Ben Lomond in the Santa Cruz Mountains received 31.79 inches.

The storms which brought heavy rain, strong winds and flooding to the Bay Area, also helped erase the long drought for Northern California.

Forecasters say the remainder of January is expected to be mostly dry, as the last of a series of storms moved out of the Bay Area on Tuesday.