Stormy Bay Area January Among 10 Wettest On Record

January 24, 2017 2:54 PM
Filed Under: Bay Area Storm, National Weather Service, Rain

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – Following several major storms to start the year, January 2017 in the Bay Area will go down among the 10 wettest since recordkeeping began in 1849.

As of Tuesday, 9.42 inches of rain fell on San Francisco this month, according to the National Weather Service. The amount of rain is a whopping 284 percent of normal for the month.

Other Bay Area cities reported totals well above normal, including San Jose (5.61 inches, 247 percent of normal), Santa Rosa (18.95 inches, 334 percent of normal) and Napa (12.11 inches, 348 percent of normal).

• BAY AREA STORMS: Complete Coverage

Higher elevations in the Bay Area, Santa Cruz Mountains and Monterey Bay received several feet of rain this month, the weather service reports. Three Peaks in Monterey County received 48.46 inches of rainfall, followed by Venado in Sonoma County with 43.88 inches. Ben Lomond in the Santa Cruz Mountains received 31.79 inches.

The storms which brought heavy rain, strong winds and flooding to the Bay Area, also helped erase the long drought for Northern California.

Forecasters say the remainder of January is expected to be mostly dry, as the last of a series of storms moved out of the Bay Area on Tuesday.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia