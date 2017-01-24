CA Storm Sports: River Surfing, Jet Skiing The Street

SACRAMENTO (CBS SF) — Who says grownups can’t have fun in the rain? The heavy rains that swept through California left behind a trail of creative storm sports enthusiasts.

The rising rapid current in the American River inspired one guy to bring out his surfboard and ride the waves.

These currents don’t exactly propel you anywhere. You just stand there; probably a great exercise for your core. Perhaps it will become a thing.

Not to be outdone, in Los Angeles a dude decided to ride his jet ski down a flooded street.

Mark Gomez says he has always wanted to this and waited a long time for just the right amount of rain to do it.

After two attempts, he got it.

Ex-stream!