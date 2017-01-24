CBS To Air ‘NCAA March Madness Bracket Preview Show’ On February 11th

January 24, 2017 7:48 AM
Filed Under: March Madness, NCAA Basketball, NCAA Tournament, Ryan Mayer

Ryan Mayer

Believe it or not, we’re a little over a month and a half away from the start of the NCAA Tournament. For avid college basketball fans, the next month leading up to the bracket reveal on Selection Sunday will be filled with debate about who the top seeds will be and which teams will make the tournament.

Now, fans will have something more to debate while also gleaning a little insight into where the top teams stack up in the eyes of the committee when CBS airs the first ever NCAA March Madness Bracket Preview Show on February 11th at 12:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

The broadcast will feature the chair of the NCAA Men’s Basketball selection committee, Mark Hollis, revealing the committee’s top 16 seeds for the tournament to that point. After that, host Greg Gumbel and analysts Clark Kellogg and Seth Davis will break down the selection process with Hollis and the reasoning behind the committee’s top 16 teams.

Bracketologist Jerry Palm will join the show later on to project the full 68 team field and discuss who the bubble teams are heading into the stretch run of the season. Four weeks later, CBS will have the announcement of the official NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship field on Sunday March 12.

