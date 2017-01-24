‘Cosby Show’ Star Keshia Knight Pulliam Welcomes Baby Girl

(AP) – Former “Cosby Show” star Keshia Knight Pulliam has given birth to a baby girl.
The 37-year-old Pulliam shared a picture of her cradling the baby’s legs on Instagram on Monday with the note, “Ella Grace has arrived!!!”
Her brother, Mshon Pulliam, posted a picture on Instagram of himself with his sister in a hospital bed holding the baby in the background.
In just 2 years I've become "Uncle MEshon" x3, and love every second of it. Welcome here Ella Grace, we've been waiting for you!! 😘😘😍😍 – cc @KeshiaKnightPulliam #TheNextGeneration #UncleMEShonIsBack #FutureWorldChangers #WhatTheWorldsBeenWaitingFor #ThisMuchLoveIsUnheardOfTheseDays #TheLifeOfAMultiPotentialite #MshonP
Pulliam’s husband, former NFL player Edgerton Hartwell, filed for divorce in July after just six months of marriage. The filing came days after Pulliam announced that she was expecting a baby.
Pulliam is best known for her role as Rudy Huxtable on “The Cosby Show.” She also played Miranda Payne on “Tyler Perry’s House of Payne.”
