‘Cosby Show’ Star Keshia Knight Pulliam Welcomes Baby Girl

January 24, 2017 7:12 AM
(AP) – Former “Cosby Show” star Keshia Knight Pulliam has given birth to a baby girl.

The 37-year-old Pulliam shared a picture of her cradling the baby’s legs on Instagram on Monday with the note, “Ella Grace has arrived!!!”

Ella Grace has arrived!!! 📸: @mrpulliam

A photo posted by Keshia Knight Pulliam (@keshiaknightpulliam) on

Her brother, Mshon Pulliam, posted a picture on Instagram of himself with his sister in a hospital bed holding the baby in the background.

Pulliam’s husband, former NFL player Edgerton Hartwell, filed for divorce in July after just six months of marriage. The filing came days after Pulliam announced that she was expecting a baby.

Pulliam is best known for her role as Rudy Huxtable on “The Cosby Show.” She also played Miranda Payne on “Tyler Perry’s House of Payne.”

