Gov. Brown Honors Bay Area Officer Who Died While On Duty

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — California Gov. Jerry Brown is honoring a Bay Area officer who

died of natural causes last week while on duty, the governor’s office announced Tuesday.

Redwood City police Officer Gerardo Silva, 57, was found inside the police station Friday, unconscious and not breathing. Officers tried to perform CPR before paramedics arrived to take him to a hospital, where he died, police said.

“Anne and I are saddened to learn of the sudden, tragic passing of Officer Silva. We join all Californians in honoring Officer Silva’s service to the people of Redwood City and the State of California,” Brown said in a statement.

In honor of Silva, flags at the California State Capitol building in Sacramento will be flow at half-staff, according to Brown’s office.

Silva was an 18-year veteran with the Redwood City Police Department and is survived by his wife and two daughters, police said.

The San Jose Police Officers’ Association Charitable Foundation, on behalf of the Redwood City Police Officers’ Association, said it has set up a fundraising account to help Silva’s family with costs associated with his death.

Information about making donations can be found at http://www.sjpoa.com/Donations/Default.asp. All donations are tax deductible and all proceeds will go to assist Silva’s wife, according to police.

