Gov. Brown Honors Bay Area Officer Who Died While On Duty

January 24, 2017 4:46 PM
Filed Under: Bay Area, Died, Gov. Jerry Brown, Honors, Officer, On Duty

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — California Gov. Jerry Brown is honoring a Bay Area officer who
died of natural causes last week while on duty, the governor’s office announced Tuesday.

Redwood City police Officer Gerardo Silva, 57, was found inside the police station Friday, unconscious and not breathing. Officers tried to perform CPR before paramedics arrived to take him to a hospital, where he died, police said.

“Anne and I are saddened to learn of the sudden, tragic passing of Officer Silva. We join all Californians in honoring Officer Silva’s service to the people of Redwood City and the State of California,” Brown said in a statement.

In honor of Silva, flags at the California State Capitol building in Sacramento will be flow at half-staff, according to Brown’s office.

Silva was an 18-year veteran with the Redwood City Police Department and is survived by his wife and two daughters, police said.

The San Jose Police Officers’ Association Charitable Foundation, on behalf of the Redwood City Police Officers’ Association, said it has set up a fundraising account to help Silva’s family with costs associated with his death.

Information about making donations can be found at http://www.sjpoa.com/Donations/Default.asp. All donations are tax deductible and all proceeds will go to assist Silva’s wife, according to police.

© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia