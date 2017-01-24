Gov. Brown: ‘California Is Not Turning Back,’ Vows To Fight Trump

SACRAMENTO (CBS / AP) – Gov. Jerry Brown is promising in his annual State of the State address to defend California’s laws on immigration, health care and the environment in the face of the Trump administration.

In his remarks Tuesday, Brown said “California is not turning back. Not now, not ever.”

Brown says the state will defend everyone who has come to California in search of a better life.

He notes that more than any other state, California has embraced the federal health care law that President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans have vowed to repeal. He says he’ll join with other governors and lawmakers to fight those efforts.

Brown also intends to fight any moves to roll back the fight against climate change, saying Washington can’t change the facts of that issue.

