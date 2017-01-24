Lifetime Releases The Britney Spears Biopic Trailer

The clip touches on many greatest hits from Spears' 2007 downward spiral. January 24, 2017 9:53 AM
By Hayden Wright

(RADIO.COM) – The trailer for Britney Spears’ Lifetime biopic has arrived and it’s just as juicy and salacious as you probably hoped.

The 40-second clip touches on many greatest hits from Spears’ 2007 downward spiral, which involved psychiatric holds and erratic public behavior. There’s a visual of Britney’s head-shaving incident, her ill-fated marriage to Kevin Federline and more tidbits from the annals of pop culture, mid-aughts.

We also get to see Britney (played by Natasha Bennett) dance up a storm onstage, so perhaps the film is a fair representation of Spears’ resiliency as a performer. The actress effects her best Southern twang to recall the chaotic events of 10 years ago.

“I’m not gonna say I was fine…because I wasn’t,” she says.

See the first trailer here:


Britney Ever After premieres February 18.

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.

 

