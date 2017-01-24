BAY AREA STORM COVERAGE: Latest StoriesInteractive Doppler RadarKPIX Weather CenterKCBS TrafficGet The Weather App

Live Streaming: 2017 Oscar Nominations

January 24, 2017 5:15 AM
Filed Under: 89th Academy Awards, Academy Awards, Announcement, Award Shows, Nominees, Oscars, Streaming, YouTube

(CBS SF) – In previous years, the Academy Awards announced the year’s Oscar nominations in front of a live audience. For 2017, the Academy decided to break from tradition and stream the event live on YouTube (watch above).

Joining Academy President Cheryl Boone Isaacs, Academy members to help make the announcement include Jennifer Hudson, Brie Larson, Emmanuel Lubezki, Jason Reitman and Ken Watanabe.

Winners of the 89th Academy Awards will be revealed on Sunday, February 26th.

