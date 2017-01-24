NorCal Woman Killed By Downed Tree Had Asked Landlord To Remove It

January 24, 2017 10:19 AM
Bay Area Storm, Downed Tree, Mendocino County, Ukiah

UKIAH, Mendocino County (AP) — The family of a 35-year-old woman who died after a large oak tree crashed into her Ukiah home says she had feared the tree for months.

Erika Tyler (Family photo/GoFundMe)

Erika Tyler died when the massive tree fell Saturday. Her boyfriend, who was sleeping next to her, escaped with his 3-year-old son.

Tyler’s mother, Connie Tyler, of Ukiah, told the Press Democrat newspaper that her daughter had asked her landlord to remove the tree but was told it was too expensive. The tree had steel cables supporting some of its branches.

Tyler said her daughter mentioned the tree to her at least a dozen times.

The property owners were not available for comment Monday.

