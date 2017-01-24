Oakland Apartment Building Residents Report Poor Conditions, Bedbugs

January 24, 2017 9:51 AM
Filed Under: 1620 Fruitvale Avenue, Injunction, Landlord, Oakland

OAKLAND (KPIX 5) – The Oakland City Attorney’s office has secured an injunction against landlords of an East Oakland apartment building after residents said they are living in inhumane conditions.

Tenants living at 1620 Fruitvale Avenue said the building has no heat, no working smoke detectors. Residents also said the building is infested with bedbugs.

Map of 1620 Fruitvale Avenue in Oakland. (CBS)

Map of 1620 Fruitvale Avenue in Oakland. (CBS)

“We have a housing crisis in the Bay Area, and when there’s a crisis of this nature, some landlords behave badly. And all they are trying to do is make a lot of money off of people,” Maria Bee, Special Counsel to the City Attorney, told KPIX 5 on Monday.

“This is a marginalized community, like I said, Spanish speaking, low-income,” Bee went on to say.

The judge said the owners must address the problems within 40 days or face sanctions and contempt of court charges.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime!

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia