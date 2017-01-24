5 Dogs Euthanized In Parvovirus Outbreak At Sonoma Animal Shelter

January 24, 2017 12:03 PM
Filed Under: Dogs, Outbreak, Parvovirus, Sonoma County, Sonoma County Animal Services

SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) – Sonoma County Animal Services is decontaminating the county animal shelter in the wake of a possible canine parvovirus outbreak, a Department of Health Services spokesman said.

Five stray dogs infected with parvovirus in the last 10 days were euthanized, and adoptions at the shelter were canceled, department spokesman Scott Alonso said.

The virus is highly contagious and is spread from direct contact, but is preventable with proper vaccination, according to the American Veterinary Medical Association.

The virus affects the dog’s gastrointestinal tract. Symptoms include loss of appetite, diarrhea, low body temperature, inactivity, vomiting and abdominal pain.

Two adoptable dogs may have been exposed at the shelter at 1247 Century Court in Santa Rosa, and they have been moved to the stray animal side of the shelter, Alonso said.

Only stray dogs identified by their owner will be allowed to leave the shelter, and all dogs that were removed from the shelter should be seen by a veterinarian for possible exposure to the virus, Alonso said.

During the decontamination of the shelter, volunteers or staff will not be walking dogs out of the stray side of the facility, he said.

Parvovirus is common at animal shelters, and protocols are in place to ensure the outbreak will be contained, according to Alonso.

© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia