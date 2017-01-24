Giants Sign Catcher Nick Hundley To 1-Year Deal

January 24, 2017 11:35 AM
Filed Under: Buster Posey, Nick Hundley, San Francisco Giants

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS / AP) — The Giants have agreed to a $2 million, one-year contract with Nick Hundley to serve as Buster Posey’s backup catcher.

Hundley passed a physical and his deal was announced Tuesday.

He batted .260 with 10 home runs and 48 RBIs in 83 games for Colorado last season, starting 77 games behind the plate.

San Francisco manager Bruce Bochy likes to give Posey regular days off and some time at first base. Posey started 122 games at catcher and 11 at first last year.

The 33-year-old Hundley has spent all but half a season in his nine major league years in the NL West, from 2008-14 with San Diego, then half a season with Baltimore in ’14 before spending the past two seasons with the Rockies.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

