‘Star Wars’ Actor Ewan McGregor Snubs Piers Morgan Over Womans’ March

LONDON (AP) — Ewan McGregor, best known for his roles in Trainspotting (1 & 2) and as Obi Wan Kenobi in the prequel series of the “Star Wars” movies was a last minute no-show on the “Good Morning Britain” television show because of a dispute with host Piers Morgan over recent Women’s Marches.

The star tweeted Tuesday that he pulled out when he realized Morgan was the host of the popular show. He said he was angered by derogatory comments Morgan had made about the massive protest marches that followed the inauguration of U.S. President Donald Trump.

Was going on Good Morning Britain, didn't realise @piersmorgan was host. Won't go on with him after his comments about #WomensMarch — Ewan McGregor (@mcgregor_ewan) January 24, 2017

“Won’t go on with him after his comments,” McGregor tweeted. Morgan had earlier claimed that the marches were “just an anti-democratic protest at Trump winning the presidency.”

He complained on Twitter that it was “unprofessional” for McGregor to not show up for the breakfast show.

As you may have heard, @mcgregor_ewan stood us up today because of @piersmorgan – and here's what he had to say about it…@susannareid100 pic.twitter.com/aarr2rb0r7 — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) January 24, 2017

Morgan then tweeted:

Now you all know why I've never watched a single Star Wars movie. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 24, 2017

