2 Arrested In Shotgun-Wielding Prowling Incident In Milpitas

MILPITAS (CBS SF) — Two suspects have been arrested in a Milpitas prowling incident following release of surveillance images of the shotgun-toting prowlers.

Based on the footage and several anonymous tips, police identified 18-year-old Milpitas resident John Walter Fender as a suspect, according to Milpitas Police.

Fender was driving a silver 2000 BMW 528i sedan in the southern portion of Milpitas when he was located, police said.

A 17-year-old male suspect was also arrested and officers found a loaded shotgun inside the car, police said.

Fender was booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on charges of possession of a loaded firearm, prowling and driving without a license.

The juvenile was cited for prowling and released to the custody of his parents.