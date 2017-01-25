Arrest In 1982 Vacaville Cold Case Murder

VACAVILLE (CBS SF) – A suspect has been arrested in the 34-year-old murder case of a Vacaville teen who disappeared after attending a neighborhood party in 1982.

The Vacaville Police Department had scheduled an 11 a.m. news conference to announce the arrest connected to the death of De Anna Lynn Johnson, who was 14 at the time of her disappearance.

Johnson’s mother was also to join police at the news conference.

The Vacaville teenager attended a house part just a few houses from her family home on the night she disappeared.

She went she failed to return home that night, a search was launched and her body was discovered next to the railroad tracks along Elmira Road.

The teen had been beaten and strangled.

Partygoers were invited including fellow Vacaville teen Marvin Markle, who was a suspect in the murder back in March 2015.

Markle is currently serving a sentence for the unrelated murder of a Butte County woman in 2001.