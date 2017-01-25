Arrest In 1982 Vacaville Cold Case Murder

January 25, 2017 8:30 AM
Filed Under: Cold Case Murder, Crime, De Anna Johnson, Vacaville

VACAVILLE (CBS SF) – A suspect has been arrested in the 34-year-old murder case of a Vacaville teen who disappeared after attending a neighborhood party in 1982.

The Vacaville Police Department had scheduled an 11 a.m. news conference to announce the arrest connected to the death of De Anna Lynn Johnson, who was 14 at the time of her disappearance.

Johnson’s mother was also to join police at the news conference.

The Vacaville teenager attended a house part just a few houses from her family home on the night she disappeared.

She went she failed to return home that night, a search was launched and her body was discovered next to the railroad tracks along Elmira Road.

The teen had been beaten and strangled.

Partygoers were invited including fellow Vacaville teen Marvin Markle, who was a suspect in the murder back in March 2015.

Markle is currently serving a sentence for the unrelated murder of a Butte County woman in 2001.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia