Big-Rig Fire Closes Eastbound Hwy 37 In Vallejo

VALLEJO (CBS SF) — Fire crews in Vallejo are on the scene of a big-rig fire Wednesday afternoon that temporarily shut down eastbound Highway 37, according to authorities.

The fire was reported just east of Mare Islande shortly after 2 p.m. according to CHP online traffic incident information. The fire started when the big-rig’s brakes ignited.

The driver tried to use his extinguisher, but in minutes the truck was fully involved.

The Vallejo Times-Herald posted video that showed the truck engulfed in flames.

The Vallejo Fire Department Twitter account first posted about the fire at about 2:11 p.m.

EB37 at Wilson / Semi Truck on Fire / E23 E25 BAT21 — Vallejo Firefighters (@VallejoFire) January 25, 2017

A Sig-alert was issued with a request for CHP traffic control support.

Shortly before 2:30 p.m., Vallejo fire reported that the main fire was out, but that eastbound Highway 37 would remain closed for the time being.

As of 2:50 p.m., the left lane of eastbound Highway 37 had reopened.