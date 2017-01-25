Big-Rig Fire Closes Eastbound Hwy 37 In Vallejo

January 25, 2017 2:37 PM
Filed Under: Big Rig Fire, Highway 37, Mare Island, Vallejo

VALLEJO (CBS SF) — Fire crews in Vallejo are on the scene of a big-rig fire Wednesday afternoon that temporarily shut down eastbound Highway 37, according to authorities.

The fire was reported just east of Mare Islande shortly after 2 p.m. according to CHP online traffic incident information. The fire started when the big-rig’s brakes ignited.

The driver tried to use his extinguisher, but in minutes the truck was fully involved.

The Vallejo Times-Herald posted video that showed the truck engulfed in flames.

The Vallejo Fire Department Twitter account first posted about the fire at about 2:11 p.m.

A Sig-alert was issued with a request for CHP traffic control support.

Shortly before 2:30 p.m., Vallejo fire reported that the main fire was out, but that eastbound Highway 37 would remain closed for the time being.

As of 2:50 p.m., the left lane of eastbound Highway 37 had reopened.

