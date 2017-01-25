California Regains Control of San Quentin Inmate Health Care

January 25, 2017 7:17 PM
Filed Under: California Correctional Health Care Services, California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, San Quentin, San Quentin Prison

SAN QUENTIN (CBS/AP) — California is regaining responsibility for providing medical care at San Quentin State Prison from federal officials because of improving conditions there.

The federal court-appointed receiver, J. Clark Kelso, announced Wednesday that he has returned operations at the state’s oldest prison to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

It’s the 10th of California’s 34 prisons to be released from federal control as the state slowly makes progress toward improving conditions for inmates.

A federal judge says the state must successfully operate all the prisons for a year before he considers ending a long-running class action lawsuit over inmate health care.

San Quentin was built in 1852 by inmates who slept on a prison ship anchored in San Francisco Bay. It now has more than 3,800 inmates, including California’s death row.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia