Famed San Francisco Bookstore Showcases Resistance Lit In Response To Trump

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS) — One of the Bay Area’s most beloved bookstores has a new section designed to help voters who are in despair over the presidency of Donald Trump.

They are putting up resistance at City Lights Bookstore in San Francisco’s North Beach, with a special section called “Pedagogies of Resistance.”

“Everyone is asking, ‘What can I do?’ For us, our role is to inform and to help people to understand what might be something you could do,” City Lights publisher Elaine Katzenberger told KCBS.

• ALSO READ: Protesters Hang ‘Resist’ Banner Near White House

Katzenberger has stocked these shelves with everything from “Rules for Radicals,” to the “Verso Book of Dissent.”

“Analysis, history, anecdotes, there’s poetry, there’s fiction. It’s a multi-genre attempt to inspire,” Katzenberger described.

And inspire it does, with customers like Don Hooper striking up conversations and formulating strategies, as they browse through the books.

“There are many more ideas of what we can do. There’s a ton of great ideas and I think we’re starting to think about it,” Hooper said.

Katzenberger said, both online and in-store, the books are selling.

“We’ll do it as long as we think it’s valuable. Doesn’t look like that will stop being the truth anytime soon,” Katzenberger said.