Entertainers React To Mary Tyler Moore’s Passing

By Radio.com Staff
(CBS SF/RADIO.COM) – Actress Mary Tyler Moore passed away Wednesday afternoon at the age of 80.
Moore was famous for her television roles on The Dick Van Dyke Show and of course The Mary Tyler More Show. She also appeared in many films such as Thoroughly Modern Millie and 1980’s Ordinary People, which garnered her an Academy Award nomination for Best Actress. Those close to Moore posted their tributes on social media.
Co-star on the Mary Tyler Moore Show, Ed Asner tweeted:
Co-star on the Dick Van Dyke Show, Rose Marie tweeted:
Other artists from across genres took to social media to share their thoughts on her passing.
