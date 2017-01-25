Kristen Stewart Recalls Donald Trump Tweeting About Her

January 25, 2017 2:02 PM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, Kristen Stewart, Tweet, Twitter

By Ned Ehrbar

(CBS NEWS) – xxx

Donald Trump may be president now, but there was a time not long ago when he was preoccupied with Kristen Stewart’s love life — a period Stewart has found difficult to forget.

In late 2012, Trump tweeted repeatedly about Stewart’s relationship with her “Twilight” co-star, Robert Pattinson, suggesting Pattinson ditch her following revelations that she’d cheated on him with “Snow White and the Huntsman” director Rupert Sanders.

Variety caught up with Stewart at the Sundance Film Festival, where she was unveiling her directorial debut, “Come Swim,” while Trump was being inaugurated.

“He was mad at me a couple years ago — really obsessed with me a couple years ago, which is f***ing crazy,” Stewart said. “I can’t even understand it. I literally cannot even understand it. It’s such a far-out concept that I’m like, I don’t want to believe that actually is happening. It’s insane.”

Stewart also admitted that mentioning the incident at all would likely draw Trump’s ire again. “He’s probably going to tweet about this,” she said.

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

%d bloggers like this:

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia