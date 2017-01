BEN LOMOND (KCBS) – The site of a deadly mudslide 35 years ago in the Santa Cruz Mountains has been wiped out again.

The saturated mountainside gave way near Ben Lomond on Monday. Love Creek Falls was destroyed.

In January 1982, a quarter-mile swath of the hillside gave way. Ten people were killed and 25 homes were destroyed. The youngest victims were never found.

No reports of deaths or injuries were reported in Monday’s mudslide.