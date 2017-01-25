BREAKING NEWS: Dow Jones Industrial Average Reaches 20,000 For First Time

Steph Curry Needed To Grow Into Best-Selling ’30’ Jersey

January 25, 2017 3:50 PM
Filed Under: Golden State Warriors, NBA, Steph Curry

OAKLAND (CBS SF) – Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry’s jersey may be the NBA’s best seller but it took years for him to grow into it.

Curry was in Charlotte Wednesday for the Warriors game against his hometown Hornets.

While he was there, his old high school — Charlotte Christian School – decided to hold a ceremony to retire his high school jersey on the eve of the game.

In front of an assembly of Christian High students, Curry stood as the lights were lowered and the drawstrings pulled on the cloth covering his framed jersey.
When the lights came back up, there it was Knights ‘20.’

So why the number ‘20’ when Curry has worn ‘30’ since his days at Davidson and now with the Warriors?

Curry had a simple explanation.

“When I was a sophomore, I think I wore ‘14’ for a second and then I switched to ‘20’ because I wanted to wear ‘30’ but the jersey was too big,” he said. “In high school it goes by your size. The number goes up by the size. I couldn’t fit into that ’30’ I had to bring it down to something that looked good on the court.”

The NBA’s marketing team announced this week that Curry’s ‘30’ jersey was the top seller among its merchandise sales followed by the jerseys of Cleveland Cavalier LeBron James and Warriors teammate Kevin Durant.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
Listen to Radio.com Anywhere, Anytime!

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia