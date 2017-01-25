Steph Curry Needed To Grow Into Best-Selling ’30’ Jersey

OAKLAND (CBS SF) – Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry’s jersey may be the NBA’s best seller but it took years for him to grow into it.

Curry was in Charlotte Wednesday for the Warriors game against his hometown Hornets.

While he was there, his old high school — Charlotte Christian School – decided to hold a ceremony to retire his high school jersey on the eve of the game.

In front of an assembly of Christian High students, Curry stood as the lights were lowered and the drawstrings pulled on the cloth covering his framed jersey.

When the lights came back up, there it was Knights ‘20.’

So why the number ‘20’ when Curry has worn ‘30’ since his days at Davidson and now with the Warriors?

Curry had a simple explanation.

“When I was a sophomore, I think I wore ‘14’ for a second and then I switched to ‘20’ because I wanted to wear ‘30’ but the jersey was too big,” he said. “In high school it goes by your size. The number goes up by the size. I couldn’t fit into that ’30’ I had to bring it down to something that looked good on the court.”

The NBA’s marketing team announced this week that Curry’s ‘30’ jersey was the top seller among its merchandise sales followed by the jerseys of Cleveland Cavalier LeBron James and Warriors teammate Kevin Durant.