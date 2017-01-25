Tim Daly Breaks Both Legs While Skiing At Sundance

By Ned Ehrbar

(CBS NEWS) – “Madam Secretary” star Tim Daly is cutting his Sundance visit short after a skiing accident in Park City, Utah, left him with two broken legs.

Daly is scheduled to have surgery Wednesday followed by six to eight weeks of recovery, according to Variety, a prognosis that has producers for the CBS series considering rewriting part of the current season to accommodate Daly’s condition.

According to the report, the “Madam Secretary” writers still plan to feature Daly in every episode of the season and may incorporate his injuries into the plot or shoot around him, but one source suggested the show’s production may be far enough along that few changes will be necessary.

Daly plays Henry McCord, the husband of Secretary of State Elizabeth McCord, played by Tea Leoni.

