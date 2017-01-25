Tim Daly Breaks Both Legs While Skiing At Sundance

January 25, 2017 11:17 AM
Filed Under: Madam Secretary, Sundance, Tim Daly

By Ned Ehrbar

(CBS NEWS) – “Madam Secretary” star Tim Daly is cutting his Sundance visit short after a skiing accident in Park City, Utah, left him with two broken legs.

Daly is scheduled to have surgery Wednesday followed by six to eight weeks of recovery, according to Variety, a prognosis that has producers for the CBS series considering rewriting part of the current season to accommodate Daly’s condition.

According to the report, the “Madam Secretary” writers still plan to feature Daly in every episode of the season and may incorporate his injuries into the plot or shoot around him, but one source suggested the show’s production may be far enough along that few changes will be necessary.

Daly plays Henry McCord, the husband of Secretary of State Elizabeth McCord, played by Tea Leoni.

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia