Tony Bennett To Introduce Lady Gaga At Super Bowl Halftime Show

Gaga's good friend shows up for her once more. January 25, 2017 10:38 AM
By Amanda Wicks

(RADIO.COM) – Lady Gaga’s frequent collaborator Tony Bennett will be involved in her really expensive Super Bowl Halftime Show, Pepsi confirmed on Wednesday.

Gaga was on hand to serenade Bennett for his 90th birthday party and now it looks as though he’ll return the favor in his own way. Although he won’t be appearing in person, Bennett will introduce Gaga in a 10-second video leading up to her performance.

“In the 10 seconds before the Pepsi Zero Sugar Super Bowl LI Halftime Show, the brand will countdown to Lady Gaga’s epic performance with an unforgettable lead-in featuring legendary singer Tony Bennett. PepsiCo’s Creators League Studio produced the lead-in,” the company said in a press release.

Gaga and Bennett have been fast friends ever since she collaborated with him on a song for his Duets II album in 2011. They later followed with their own album Cheek To Cheek, and are reportedly working on a follow-up to be released soon.

Super Bowl halftime performances are famous for their special guests, who else Gaga is planning to bring out remains a mystery.

