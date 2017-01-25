‘Tonya Harding’ Biopic Finds Its ‘Nancy Kerrigan’

January 25, 2017 1:42 PM
Filed Under: Biopic, Caitlin Carver, Margot Robbie, Nancy Kerrigan, Tonya Harding

By Ned Ehrbar

(CBS NEWS) – “I, Tonya,” the upcoming biopic about disgraced figure skater Tonya Harding, has cast a crucial role.

NEW YORK, NY - JULY 21: Actress Caitlin Carver attends the "Paper Towns" New York Premiere at AMC Loews Lincoln Square on July 21, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Caitlin Carver (credit: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Caitlin Carver, a 24-year-old actress best known for appearing on “The Fosters,” has been cast as Nancy Kerrigan, Harding’s rival. Margot Robbie will star as two-time Olympian Harding. Filming is already underway.

In 1994, Harding’s ex-husband, Jeff Gillooly, and bodyguard, Shawn Eckhardt, famously orchestrated an attack during which Kerrigan was hit on the knee with a lead pipe after a practice session for the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in Detroit. Harding pleaded guilty to obstructing prosecutors in their investigation into that incident. She received three years probation, community service and a $160,000 fine.

“Captain America: Civil War” star Sebastian Stan will play Gillooly.

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

%d bloggers like this:

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia