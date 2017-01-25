Warriors Exec Jerry West Briefly Hospitalized

OAKLAND (CBS SF) – NBA legend and Golden State Warriors executive Jerry West was hospitalized briefly but was recovering at home.

According to TMZ, West fell at a Los Angeles area golf course on Tuesday and was taken to the hospital.

Warriors spokesman Raymond Ridder was in touch with West’s wife and provided the update Wednesday morning, a day after West was taken to a Southern California hospital for observation and tests.

Warriors confirm TMZ report that Jerry West was hospitalized, got some testing and is "doing fine." — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) January 25, 2017

West, who had an legendary on-court and front office career with the Los Angeles Lakers, joined the Golden State staff several years ago and has been the behind-the-scene architect of building the Warriors into one of the NBA’s top teams.