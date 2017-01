CASTRO VALLEY (KCBS) — A woman driving on Crow Canyon Road in Castro Valley Wednesday evening had to be rescued when she was struck by a huge falling eucalyptus.

The tree also brought down live PG&E transmission wires.

She she was trapped inside her vehicle because of the live wires. PG&E crews arrived to de-energize the lines and she was removed from the car unhurt.

Drivers were advised to use alternate routes while crews worked to remove the tree from both lanes of Crow Canyon Road.